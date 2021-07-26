Fiserv (FISV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY21 guidance at $5.35-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 5.350-5.500 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.