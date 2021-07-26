Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 26,017 KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.25% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000.

Shares of KRBN opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

