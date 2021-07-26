Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISZE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 151,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:ISZE opened at $31.67 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95.

