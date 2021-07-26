Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Separately, Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FISR opened at $31.57 on Monday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19.

