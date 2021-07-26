Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Separately, Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FISR opened at $31.57 on Monday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.