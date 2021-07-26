FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $987.96 million, a PE ratio of 169.56 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

