FORA Capital LLC Invests $30,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.44 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

