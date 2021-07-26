Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

