Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $198.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.34. The company had a trading volume of 671,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

