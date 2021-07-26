Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $297.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.81.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $275.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortinet by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

