Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $297.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $275.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $276.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.