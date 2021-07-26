Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.67. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1,101 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $617.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 101.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

