Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$10.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE FRU opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

