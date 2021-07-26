FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $137.90 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.49.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

