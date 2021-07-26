Fullen Financial Group Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fullen Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.90. 4,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

