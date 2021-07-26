Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $387,586.15 and $65,230.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.72 or 0.99768720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00819401 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,948,847 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,318 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

