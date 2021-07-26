Furucombo (COMBO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $223,917.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00116096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00129588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.37 or 1.00170467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00807133 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

