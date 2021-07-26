FY2021 EPS Estimates for OFG Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

