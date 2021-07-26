Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $400,528.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $400,528.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.