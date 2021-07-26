Gaia (GAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $12.02 on Monday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $230.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
