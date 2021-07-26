Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Cap of $151.58 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 88.5% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $151.58 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00839993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00083955 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

