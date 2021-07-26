GasLog Partners (GLOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GLOP opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

GLOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

