Gateley (LON:GTLY) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The company has a market capitalization of £244.62 million and a PE ratio of 18.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

