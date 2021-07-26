Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. 275,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.