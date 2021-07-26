Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 275,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,274. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

