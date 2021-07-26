Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.