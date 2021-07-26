Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,976 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.