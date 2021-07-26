Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.