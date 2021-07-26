Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.