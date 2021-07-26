Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 495,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.