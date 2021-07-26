Gillson Capital LP Buys New Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 280,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at $172,000.

HLAHU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

