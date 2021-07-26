Gillson Capital LP Buys New Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 373,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth $145,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000.

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

