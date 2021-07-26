Gillson Capital LP Makes New $939,000 Investment in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCOAU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,044,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000.

OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

