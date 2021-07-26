Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 141,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

