Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.65. 63,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

