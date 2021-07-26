Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.78. 13,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.