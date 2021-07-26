Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,207 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,533. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

