Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.55 and a twelve month high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

