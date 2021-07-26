Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,147 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 56,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,920,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $121.40.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

