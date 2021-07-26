Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,305 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

