Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.14 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

