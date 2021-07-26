Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.47. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

