Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 516.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGP opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

