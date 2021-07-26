Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY21 guidance at $7.87 to $8.07 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.46. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

