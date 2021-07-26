GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post sales of $923.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.06 million. GMS posted sales of $802.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in GMS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $23,750,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.00 on Monday. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $50.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

