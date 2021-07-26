GokuMarket Credit Achieves Market Cap of $924,670.29 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $924,670.29 and approximately $386,877.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GokuMarket Credit

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

