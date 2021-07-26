Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 124.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $180.71 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $138.75 and a one year high of $180.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.61.

