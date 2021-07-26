Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.87 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.