Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.87 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43.

