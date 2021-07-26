Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.09% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.