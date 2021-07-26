Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,331 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $35.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

