Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,893 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Albany International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.85.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

